President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of
the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to
Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107194726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.