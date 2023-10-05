President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Trend reports.

