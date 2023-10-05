Pro-Armenian US Senator Yuri Kim Dismissed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Assistant
Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, US Senator
Yuri Kim, has been dismissed, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the Senate confirmed the appointment of the
former coordinator of sanctions policy at the State Department,
James O'Brien, to this position, proposed for this role by
President Joseph Biden.
His candidacy was supported by 67 senators, and 31 legislators
were against it.
Kim was known for her ardent pro-Armenian position, and
recently, her harsh statements against Azerbaijan have become more
frequent. In this regard, Baku repeatedly expressed its
resentment.
