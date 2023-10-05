Armenia Propagates Revanchist Ideas - Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Against the
background of prompt actions of the Azerbaijani side to ensure the
rights and reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, the
propaganda of revanchist ideas and continuation of the
Azerbaijanophobia policy by some circles in Armenia raises concern,
Ombudsman's Office said, Trend reports.
It was noted that such propaganda of hatred should be prevented
in order to effectively ensure the rights and freedom of people and
support the peace process.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppress large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic
region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from
the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military
infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the
territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in
construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijani military
personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
were launched in the region on September 19, 2023, which ended on
September 20 at 13:00 (GMT+4).
Armenian separatists surrendered by raising the white flag.
According to the terms of Azerbaijan, the formations of the armed
forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan, Armenian illegal armed formations are disbanded. In
parallel, all ammunition and heavy equipment are being surrendered.
Coordination of these processes with the Russian peacekeeping
contingent is being ensured.
Azerbaijan started practical activities for the reintegration of
Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard,
Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed responsible for contacts with
Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of
Armenian residents in Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and
29, 2023.
During the meetings, the reintegration plans of the Republic of
Azerbaijan were presented and discussions were held around
this.
It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan
on the basis of the Constitution, law and international obligations
of Azerbaijan.
