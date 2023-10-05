Alteryx Provides Free Analytics Education To UK Service Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alteryx partners with TechVets to offer real-world analytics training to help United Kingdom military service members, veterans, and their families transition to civilian careers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX ), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced its partnership with TechVets , a non-profit in the United Kingdom that provides a bridge to careers in information technology to veterans, service leaders, reservists, and their families. Together, Alteryx and TechVets will help veterans and active-duty service members transition to civilian careers by providing them with real-world industry training and certifications in data analytics, as part of the Alteryx SparkED no-cost education program.

This partnership builds on Alteryx's commitment to military service members globally. Earlier this year, Alteryx announced its partnership with the United States' Department of Defense SkillBridge program, which helps over 200,000 service members each year transition to careers outside of the military. Kenneth Govens, a U.S. Air Force Aerospace Propulsion, Jet Engines & Turboprop/Turboshaft Prop Enlisted, shares his experience with the Alteryx SparkED DoD SkillBridge program.

"Organizations across all industries are striving to manage and analyze massive amounts of data. The Alteryx SparkED DoD SkillBridge program is perfect for the in-demand market. I am being equipped with leading edge training within the Alteryx automation platform." said Govens. "The Alteryx platform is easy to navigate through and its simplistic design makes it user friendly for any level user. My goal is to pair my Business MA in Analytics, along with a Core Certification attained through the Alteryx SparkED DoD SkillBridge program to market myself, and help leaders optimize their performance by making strategically guided decisions."

"We are thrilled to help drive the analytics movement in the United Kingdom through partnering with

TechVets. With the new partnership, we will be able to help companies in the region close the analytics skills gap and boost data literacy in their organizations while simultaneously supporting service members into the next phase of their careers whether that be in supply chain management, resource forecasting, human resources, or something else entirely," said Olivia Duane Adams, co-founder and chief advocacy officer at Alteryx. "Our goal with the SparkED program and the partnership with TechVets is to provide comprehensive data science education, as well as hands on training with Alteryx, so veterans and active-duty service members can transform data into business insights with employable skills now."

Through the program, participants receive a free Alteryx Designer license, interactive learning paths, and access to the Alteryx Community to guide their training at no cost to them.

"In the UK, we have a significant issue with underemployment in the Forces community. Many of those leaving the military every year move into employment that does not make use of the in-demand skills they have developed during their military service," said James Murphy, director of TechVets, The Forces Employment Charity program. "TechVets is a program with a mission to create a bridge into information technology careers for the Forces community, and this cannot be achieved alone. I'm extremely excited to be partnering with the Alteryx SparkED program, so we can shape the future of employment for all our veterans and their families."

Learn more about the Alteryx SparkED and TechVets partnership and apply today.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX ) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About TechVets

TechVets is a Programme within the Forces Employment Charity. We provide life-long, life-changing support, job opportunities, and training to Service leavers, veterans, reservists and their families, irrespective of circumstances, rank, length of service, or reason for leaving.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.