Séguéla Drives Fortuna To Record Gold Equivalent Production Of 128,671 Ounces In The Third Quarter 2023

Record gold equivalent production of 128,671 ounces1; a 38 percent increase compared to Q2 2023 (93,454 Au Eq)2 and a 26 percent increase compared to Q3 2022 (101,840 Au Eq)3

Record gold production of 94,821 ounces; an increase of 47 percent compared to Q2 2023 (64,348 oz Au)2 and 43 percent compared to Q3 2022 (66,344 oz Au)

Increase in gold production was driven mainly by Séguéla's first full quarter of production and steady operating performance across all mines

Yaramoko's annual gold production guidance revised upwards to 110 to 120 thousand ounces, an increase of approximately 14 percent

Silver production of 1,680,751 ounces Strong safety performance across the business with Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 0.86 compared to 2.36 in Q3 2022

Gold Production

(oz) Silver Production

(oz) Q3

2023 Q3

2022 9 months

2023 Guidance

2023 (koz) Q3

2023 Q3

2022 9 months

2023 Guidance

2023 (Moz) Lindero, Argentina 20,933 30,032 71,647 96 - 106 - - - - Yaramoko, Burkina Faso 34,036 27,130 89,476 110 - 1205 - - - - Séguéla, Côte d'Ivoire 31,498 - 35,520 60 - 75 - - - - San Jose, Mexico 8,205 9,091 22,213 34 - 37 1,372,530 1,545,410 3,633,107 5.3 - 5.8 Caylloma, Peru 149 91 404 - 308,221 292,096 896,583 1.0 - 1.1 Total 94,821 66,344 219,260 282 - 320 1,680,751 1,837,506 4,529,690 6.3 - 6.9



In the third quarter, record gold production was mainly driven by Séguéla contributing 31,498 ounces during its first full quarter of production, and Yaramoko contributing 34,036 ounces. Yaramoko's strong production was a result of higher average gold grades, leading to an upward revision in the mine's production guidance for 2023. Lindero, San Jose, and Caylloma also showed steady performance in the quarter, positioning Fortuna to achieve its annual production guidance range of between 282 to 320 thousand ounces of gold, and between 6.3 to 6.9 million ounces of silver, or between 412 and 463 thousand gold equivalent ounces, including lead and zinc by-products4 (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2023 ).

Notes:

Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $1,924/oz Au, $23.70/oz Ag, $2,136/t Pb and $2,428/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:81.19, Au:Pb = 1:0.90, Au:Zn = 0.79Refer to Fortuna news release dated July 12, 2023,“Fortuna reports production of 93,454 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2023”Refer to Fortuna news release dated October 6, 2022,“Fortuna reports production of 101,840 gold equivalent ounces for the third quarter of 2022”Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $1,700/oz Au, $21/oz Ag, $2,000/t Pb and $3,200/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:81.00, Au:Pb = 1:0.85, Au:Zn = 1:0.53Reflects the Yaramoko Mine's updated production guidance for 2023Figures may not add due to rounding

West Africa Region

Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire: Solid first full production quarter; exceeding nameplate capacity

Q3

2023

Q2

2023

Tonnes milled 310,387 109,605 Average tpd milled 3,695 1,611 Gold grade (g/t) 3.83 1.56 Gold recovery (%) 93.4 89.6 Gold production1 (oz) 31,498 4,023 Note: 1. Production includes doré only

From Séguéla's first gold pour on May 24th to the successful completion of the processing plant performance test in August, the operation is now exceeding nameplate capacity (refer to Fortuna news releases dated May 25, 2023 and September 7, 2023 ). Séguéla is well positioned to achieve the mid-point of its gold production guidance of 60 to 75 thousand ounces for the second half of 2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2023 ).

Mining

In the third quarter of 2023, mine production totaled 502,326 tonnes of ore, averaging 3.48 g/t Au, and containing an estimated 56,136 ounces of gold from the Antenna Pit. Movement of waste during the quarter totaled 1,156,540 tonnes, for a strip ratio of 2.3:1.

The first stage of grade control drilling was completed at the Ancien deposit during the third quarter, with results currently being processed. Construction of the access road continued as planned, with stripping and initial mining of oxide material scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.

At the Koula deposit, initial grade control drilling started and should be completed early in the fourth quarter.



Mine reconciliation to reserve model

Reconciliation of tonnes, grade, and gold ounces mined for the third quarter show a positive correlation when compared to the long-term reserve model with 6 percent lower ore tonnes mined but at 29 percent higher grades resulting in 22 percent more gold ounces extracted than predicted in the model. Management considers the result to be encouraging based on the available data density used for estimating the reserve model and the operations' careful management when defining ore-waste boundaries. Variations between the model and production will continue to be closely monitored as mining progresses further into fresh rock and additional geological data is collected.

Processing

At the processing plant, 310,387 tonnes of ore were treated at an average grade of 3.83 g/t Au producing 31,498 ounces of gold.

Throughput at the processing plant was gradually increased throughout the quarter, achieving 174 t/hr in September, 13 percent higher than nameplate capacity. In the fourth quarter, Séguéla expects to benefit from this consistent higher throughput. The operation will continue optimization activities with the aim of further increasing mill throughput capacity.

Third quarter production breakdown:

Month

Processed Ore

(t) Throughput

(dry t/hr) Gold Grade

(g/t) Recovery

(%) Gold Poured

(oz) July 68,919 133.6 2.95 93.4 6,008 August 119,311 172.3 3.98 91.1 11,685 September 122,157 174.0 4.18 95.5 13,805 Total

31,498



Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso: revised guidance upward to 110 to 120 thousand ounces; approximately 14 percent higher



Q3

2023 Q3

2022 Tonnes milled 137,281 137,202 Average tpd milled 1,492 1,491 Gold grade (g/t) 7.72 6.21 Gold recovery (%) 98.5 97.4 Gold production (oz) 34,036 27,130 Note: 1. Production includes doré only

In the third quarter of 2023, Yaramoko produced 34,036 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 7.72 g/t Au, a 25 and 24 percent increase, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022. Increased production resulted from higher average grades and greater widths of mineralization encountered in development headings, which contributed 42 percent of total mill feed.

As a result of the aforementioned higher grades in development and production zones within the mine plan, the Company has revised Yaramoko's annual gold production guidance upwards to 110 to 120 thousand ounces from the original guidance of 92 to 102 thousand ounces, an increase of approximately 14 percent. Gold production for the first nine months of 2023 totaled 89,476 ounces.

Drilling focused on infill grade control and exploring for extensions beyond the mineralized resource envelope in the deeper eastern portion of Zone 55. During the fourth quarter, drilling will continue on the western portion of Zone 55, testing for up and down-dip continuity of the recently discovered extensions to the resource boundary.

Latin America Region

Lindero Mine, Argentina: gold production on-track to meet annual guidance; leach pad expansion project underway

Q3

2023 Q3

2022 Ore placed on pad (t) 1,467,578 1,365,726 Gold grade (g/t) 0.62 0.83 Gold production (oz)1 20,933 30,032 Note: 1. Q3 2023 production includes doré, gold in carbon, and gold in copper concentrate; Q3 2022 includes doré only



During the third quarter of 2023, ore mined was 1.9 million tonnes, with a stripping ratio of 1.1:1. The stripping ratio in the third quarter is 59 percent lower than the second quarter and is expected to continue declining through to the end of the year. A total of 1.5 million tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad at an average gold grade of 0.62 g/t, containing an estimated 29,068 ounces.

Lindero's gold production in the quarter was 20,933 ounces, 30 percent lower when compared to the third quarter in 2022, explained by the lower head grade of ore placed on the leach pad, in accordance with the mining sequence and the Mineral Reserves.

Higher stripping of waste in the first nine months of the year will allow improved access to higher grade material scheduled in the mine plan for the fourth quarter. As a result, Lindero anticipates placing approximately 1.6 million tonnes of ore on the leach pad at a higher average grade of 0.67 g/t Au.

Gold production for the first nine months of 2023 totaled 71,647 ounces.

As of September 30, 2023, the leach pad expansion project (Project) is approximately 13 percent complete. The procurement construction and management (PCM) service has been awarded to Knight Piésold, the accommodation camp expansion and PCM offices for the Project have been finalized, and PCM personnel are already onsite. Mobilization of the contractor's personnel and equipment has commenced. The first shipments of geomembrane and geosynthetic clay liner are in transit, and the Project remains on schedule for completion during the second half of 2024.

San Jose Mine, Mexico: Yessi vein, high grade silver-gold discovery

Q3

2023 Q3

2022 Tonnes milled 247,542 267,198 Average tpd milled 2,845 3,071 Silver grade (g/t) 189 196 Silver recovery (%) 91.31 91.92 Silver production (oz) 1,372,530 1,545,410 Gold grade (g/t) 1.14 1.16 Gold recovery (%) 90.71 90.97 Gold production (oz) 8,205 9,091

The San Jose Mine produced 1,372,530 ounces of silver at an average head grade of 189 g/t Ag and 8,205 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 1.14 g/t Au. Gold production is expected to fall slightly below the annual guidance range of 34 to 37 thousand ounces, resulting from lost production days in the second quarter due to the illegal union blockade, and gold head grade reconciliation to reserves in the low end of range.

The San Jose Mine remains positioned to deliver annual silver production within the guidance range of between 5.3 to 5.8 million ounces. Silver and gold production for the first nine months totaled 3,633,107 ounces, and 22,213 ounces, respectively.

The decrease in silver and gold production for the third quarter of 2023, when compared to the third quarter of 2022, is explained by the declining grade profile of Mineral Reserves in the mine plan. The processing plant milled 247,542 tonnes at an average of 2,845 tonnes per day during the third quarter, in line with the plan for the period.

Infill drilling at the San Jose Mine during the quarter led to the discovery of the Yessi vein, a blind structure, located 200 horizontal meters from existing underground infrastructure. The discovery hole SJOM-1387 intersected 1,299 g/t Ag Eq over 9.9 meters, and drill hole SJOM-1391 intersected 621 g/t Ag Eq over 5 meters (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 5, 2023 ). Additional drilling is currently underway from both surface and underground to define the extent and geometry of this discovery. Mineralization remains open along strike to the north and south, and at depth.

Caylloma Mine, Peru: steady performer; on track to achieve upper end of guidance

Q3

2023 Q3

2022 Tonnes milled 140,077 139,143 Average tpd milled 1,556 1,546 Silver grade (g/t) 83 79 Silver recovery (%) 82.05 82.25 Silver production (oz) 308,221 292,096 Lead grade (%) 3.66 3.33 Lead recovery (%) 91.53 88.97 Lead production (lbs) 10,337,475 9,085,250 Zinc grade (%) 5.07 4.37 Zinc recovery (%) 89.67 88.63 Zinc production (lbs) 14,036,832 11,885,121 Note: 1. Metallurgical recovery for silver is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate

In the third quarter, the Caylloma Mine produced 308,221 ounces of silver, a 6 percent increase from the same period in 2022, at an average head grade of 83 g/t Ag and is well positioned to achieve the upper end of annual guidance. Silver production for the first nine months totaled 896,582 ounces.

Zinc and lead production was 14.0 and 10.3 million pounds, which represents an 18 and 14 percent increase in production from the same period in 2022. Increased production is the result of positive grade reconciliation to the reserve model in levels 16 and 18 of the Animas vein. Zinc and lead average head grades were 5.07 % and 3.66 %, 16 and 10 percent higher, respectively, against the comparable period of 2022. Increased recoveries for zinc and lead were driven by the higher grades. Zinc and lead production for the first nine months totaled 41.1 and 30.1 million pounds, respectively.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

