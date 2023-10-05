Drone Attack Causes Damage To Infrastructure In Kropyvnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on October 5, nine enemy attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type were destroyed over the Kropyvnytskyi region, but there was a hit to an infrastructure facility.

The South Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"24 attack drones were destroyed in our area of responsibility by the Air Defense Forces: "ten - in the Mykolaiv region, nine - in the Kropyvnytskyi region, and five - in the Odesa region," the statement reads.

A fire broke out in the Kropyvnytskyi region due to a hit to an infrastructure facility, which was quickly localized, the statement said.

There was no information about the victims.

As reported, at night on October 5, 24 out of 29 enemy Shahed attack UAVs were destroyed in the Ukrainian sky.