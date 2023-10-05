Two Women Injured Following Russian Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 4, 2023, two women were injured in Russia's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the enemy has launched 189 strikes on 23 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Malashko, Russians launched 163 artillery strikes on frontline settlements, namely Zaliznychne, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Plavni and Kamianske.

Additionally, the enemy launched nine drone attacks on Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, and 13 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) attacks on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Bilohiria and Stepove.

Following Russian artillery strikes, a woman, 47, was injured in Kamianske. Another woman, 64, received injuries in Orikhiv. Both victims were promptly taken to hospital.

Nineteen reports were submitted on the damage caused to residential houses and infrastructure objects by Russian attacks.

Photo: illustrative, Yurii Malashko/Facebook