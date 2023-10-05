President Zelensky Leaves For Spain To Attend European Political Community Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain to take part in the 3rd European Political Community Summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Granada, Spain. The European Political Community Summit. Along with other nations in our common European home, Ukraine is participating to ensure security and stability on the continent,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that there will be work in joint formats and important bilateral meetings.

The Head of State emphasized that the key priority, in view of the upcoming winter, is to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. In his words, the Ukrainian side has already laid the groundwork for new agreements with partners and is preparing for their approval and implementation.

President Zelensky noted that, together with partners, Ukraine is working to enhance the European security architecture, particularly regional security. In this regard, Ukraine has“substantial proposals”, Zelensky added.

Special attention will be paid to the Black Sea region and joint efforts to strengthen global food security and protect freedom of navigation.

“This should be a productive day for Ukraine and Europe as a whole,” Zelensky stressed.

A reminder that the 2nd European Political Community Summit took place in Moldova on June 1-2, 2023.