Woman Injured As Russians Attack Nikopol This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman has been injured in Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol this morning.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A woman, 64, was injured in the morning artillery attack on Nikopol. She will receive outpatient treatment,” Lysak wrote.

According to the updated reports, Russian artillery strikes caused damage to 10 houses in the town. One household building was destroyed and four damaged. A power transmission line and a gas pipeline were seriously hit.

Rescuers continue inspecting the affected areas.