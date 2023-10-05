1,214 Children Missing In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, 1,214 children have been reported missing in Ukraine.
This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Ombudsman's Office, Ukrinform reported.
"According to the state portal for searching for children 'Children of War', as of October 5, 2023, 1,214 children are considered missing in Ukraine, 18,650 children have been found," the press service said.
As reported, the charitable organization Save Ukraine has returned 19 more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by Russia.
