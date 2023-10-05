Russia's Daily Losses Exceed 250 Troops In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent days, Russia has been losing over 250 troops in the Tavria direction on a daily basis. About 50 Russian occupiers surrendered in the past five days.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian invaders have launched 15 air strikes and 912 artillery strikes in the Tavria direction. Forty-one combat engagements were recorded.

“Enemy troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near Avdiivka, tried to improve their tactical position near Lastochkyne, continue storming Marinka and taking actions near Krasnohorivka. Over 15 unsuccessful enemy attacks were recorded there,” Shtupun told.

Ukrainian warriors repelled Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva and Rivnopil in the Shakhtarske direction, as well as near Novodarivka, Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

“We continue conducting the offensive operation,” Shtupun added.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile and artillery units have completed 1,240 fire missions in the Tavria direction. The enemy's losses reached 309 troops.

“Over the past five days, the enemy has been losing more than 250 troops per day. Three Russian occupiers surrendered yesterday and about 50 in the past five days,” Shtupun mentioned.

In addition, over the past day, 24 Russian military equipment units have been destroyed and about 30 damaged. In particular, Ukrainian warriors destroyed four enemy tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, two motor vehicles, one special equipment unit, and four ammunition depots.