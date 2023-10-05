Two People Die In Kherson Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy fired at the center of Kherson, a man and a woman were fatally injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the Russian army killed two Kherson residents," he said.

As noted, at about 9:30 a.m., the occupants fired artillery at the center of Kherson, resulting in fatal injuries to a man and a woman.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, two people were killed in the morning shelling of residential areas in the center of Kherson by the Russian military - a man and a woman aged about 50-55 years.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reports on Facebook that proceedings have been initiated over the hostile shelling of Kherson that killed two civilians.

"A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in a criminal proceeding over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, residential buildings and non-residential premises came under precision fire. Data on the injured and wounded are being clarified.

As reported, in the morning the enemy shelled two villages in Kherson region - Zolota Balka and Kizomys, there are destructions.