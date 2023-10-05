(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Time Square New York 5 October 2023

Kneip, FNZ and Nasdaq Fund Network Partner to Improve the User Experience for European Investors

LUXEMBOURG, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kneip, FNZ and Nasdaq Fund Network Partner to Improve the User Experience for European InvestorsToday, Kneip, a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, FNZ, the global leader in wealth management platforms, and Nasdaq, utilizing its Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN) platform, have revealed a new partnership. The collaboration sees the introduction of standardized 5-character NFN identifiers for investment products on FNZ's global wealth management platform.This effort will enhance transparency and streamline accessibility for investment products in Europe through the implementation of a widely adopted common standard framework. Through this expanded collaboration, investors will now have greater transparency on investment products and a more efficient buying process.The NFN identifier will be visible on FNZ's global wealth management platform and remove some common industry challenges when exploring investment options, which will improve the user experience for investors by simplifying how they can search for products on the FNZ platforms. Nasdaq's NFN identifiers will be made available across their entire distribution network.Kneip provides fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry, covering 40% of the European UCITs. Kneip proactively manages clients' data by providing accurate and consistent checks between vendors and platforms. Together with NFN, Kneip provides client data to the industry whilst leveraging the distribution channels of NFN to improve the discoverability of mutual fund symbols.FNZ combines cutting-edge technology, infrastructure, and investment operations into a single, state-of-the-art platform, enabling global financial institutions to rapidly deliver personalized services and innovative wealth products that are seamlessly aligned with the needs of their clients.Enrique Sacau, CEO of Kneip commented:“As the exclusive partner of the Nasdaq Fund Network in Europe for registration of mutual funds, we are particularly excited to be working with FNZ to solve problems for the industry and to make it easier for European investors to find funds.”Adam Green CEO, Asset Management Solutions, at FNZ said:“We're delighted to partner with Kneip and Nasdaq to further accelerate innovation and transformation across the asset and wealth Management industry.“FNZ's mission is to use technology to open up wealth and create an asset management industry which is more transparent, sustainable and personal, empowering millions of people to grow their wealth the way they want it. We're thrilled to collaborate with strong partners to drive this innovation."“We are excited to work with FNZ & Kneip to provide investors with greater transparency and a more efficient process for transacting investment products,” said Garrick Stavrovich Vice President of Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq.About KneipKneip is a leader in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. We help our clients manage their data efficiently and ensure compliance in a changing regulatory environment. Our solutions remove complexity throughout the fund lifecycle, so our clients can reduce risks, control their costs and focus on what they do best: delivering returns to their investors. We have been trusted by asset managers since 1993 and today we service more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries. VisitAbout FNZFNZ is the global platform provider in the wealth management sector, partnering with over 650 of the world's leading financial institutions and over 12,000 wealth management firms. With over 5,000 employees in 30+ global locations, FNZ's mission is to open-up wealth, helping everyone, everywhere to invest in their future on their terms. FNZ combines technology, infrastructure, and investment operations in a single state-of-the-art platform that frees its partners to create hyper-personalized and innovative products and services, that are seamlessly aligned with the needs of their clients. To date, FNZ administers more than $1.5 trillion in client assets and has enabled over 20 million people, from all wealth segments, to invest in an effective, simple, and transparent way, making wealth management accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn (@FNZ Group).

