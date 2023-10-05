President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Jordan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Omar Barakat Al Nahar.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The ambassador first conveyed the greetings of King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the ambassador to communicate his greetings to the King of Jordan.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Jordan are friendly and brotherly countries with a rich history, the head of state lauded the bilateral relations, and praised the fact that the two countries have always supported each other within international organizations.

Hailing political relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation in the future.

Noting his satisfaction with the appointment as the ambassador to Azerbaijan, Omar Barakat Al Nahar said he was deeply impressed by the ongoing great development processes in Baku and the prosperity of the people.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the ambassador for his warms words about Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his activities.

They also discussed the expansion of economic and trade relations, as well as cooperation in tourism, educational and other areas.