President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Jordan

accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Omar Barakat
Al Nahar.
The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham
Aliyev.
The head of state then had a conversation with the
ambassador.
The ambassador first conveyed the greetings of King of the
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to the head
of state.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the
ambassador to communicate his greetings to the King of Jordan.
Noting that Azerbaijan and Jordan are friendly and brotherly
countries with a rich history, the head of state lauded the
bilateral relations, and praised the fact that the two countries
have always supported each other within international
organizations.
Hailing political relations between the two countries, President
Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding economic
cooperation in the future.
Noting his satisfaction with the appointment as the ambassador
to Azerbaijan, Omar Barakat Al Nahar said he was deeply impressed
by the ongoing great development processes in Baku and the
prosperity of the people.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked the ambassador for his warms
words about Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his
activities.
They also discussed the expansion of economic and trade
relations, as well as cooperation in tourism, educational and other
areas.
