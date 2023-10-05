President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia


10/5/2023 5:16:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.

to be updated

MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107194687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search