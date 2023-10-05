Lendcrm Offers A Unique Special Promotion 3 FREE!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In the spirit of good business and offering something of value to new subscribers, LendCRM is always looking to be, not only the Go-To- Software for the hard money and private money lender's loan origination process, but to be of value and service to our clients. This is how the 3 FREE! The promotion was born.

Save the Set-Up Fee PLUS you get 3 months FREE when you sign on with LendCRM!

For a limited time, we are offering to waive the One-Time Set-Up Fee (Saving $2500) and the first 3 Months are FREE when you sign a 2-Year Agreement with LendCRM.

This is our first time for such a promotion. We believe in the high quality of our product and the value it will provide for our clients. To prove it we are putting our money where our mouth is!

“It is the desire of LendCRM to not only become a customized solution to the loan origination process that commercial real estate lenders employ daily, but we want to be a 'Real-Time Value and a Valuable Source & Service” to not only our clients and prospects but to the industry we serve as well.” –commented Marketing Director Rodrigo De Luna.

In an industry where there is heavy competition amongst the many various lenders and those who would be their service providers, LendCRM wants to show a“Different Side” to the Commercial Real Estate market.“Service and Savings” is a sort of mission for LendCRM.

“We constantly put ourselves in the shoes of our current and potential clients. We understand CRE lending and all the challenges that hard money and private lenders face daily.” –said Rodrigo De Luna.“As real estate investors ourselves, we understand the nature of the beast and we want to be a real solution to the LO Process, and also provide resources and information to those in our industry. This is just the first step in our“Service & Saving” approach to business”

One can expect to see some new things from LendCRM via our blogs, social media content and other communications. We will be a connecting bridge between our services and information from around the industry. This is one of the best ways that which we can be of service to our industry.

Presently, LendCRM is offering“added value” businesses incentives for subscribing to LendCRM, such as marketing on their digital platforms (website and social media) at no additional costs.

Due to the high-security and data privacy rules imposed by the government authorities, more and more financial organizations are now depending on loan origination applications like LendCRM and that's why LendCRM has been adding new features for the customers.

“Our software enables lenders and brokers to originate loans in Fix & Flip, Bridge, Ground - Up Construction, Rental/DSCR, Portfolio, Multi Family & Mixed-use Loan Programs from scratch and manage the entire loan life cycle efficiently”-said Mr. Swami Addagalla, CEO LendCRM

Visit our website & schedule a FREE Product Demo at or you can contact us.

