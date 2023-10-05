Dhaman: Arab Trade In Goods, Services Grew By 32.4 Pct In '22

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Arab trade in goods and services grew by 32.4 percent during 2022 to reach USD 3.5 trillion, the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) said Thursday.

The Corporation's Director-General Abdullah Al-Sabeeh said in a press release, on the occasion of issuing the second quarterly bulletin for 2023, that Arab merchandise trade increased by 32.6 percent to USD 2.9 trillion, as a result of the record growth of the region's merchandise export by 43 percent.

Arab merchandise trade share rose to 5.7 percent of the global total, and about 13.2 percent of merchandise trade in developing countries, he added.

Raw materials still represent the largest share of Arab exports by more than 75 percent as fuel exports alone make up around 62 percent of total merchandise trade, while manufactured goods represent 60 percent of Arab merchandise imports during 2022, he added.

Al-Sabeeh pointed out the continuation of geographical concentration in merchandise trade in the Arab region in 2022, with five oil exporters contributing 81 percent of total exports, while five countries contributed 74 percent of total imports. The UAE alone accounted for more than a third of total Arab merchandise trade in 2022.

Based in Kuwait, the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) was established in 1974. It comprises as members all Arab countries and four joint Arab financial institutions. It provides specialized insurance services against credit and political risks with a view to facilitating the inflow of foreign direct investments into Arab countries, and promoting Arab exports and imports. (end)

ht









MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107194642