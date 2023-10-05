Kuwait Urges UN To Allocate Funding To Support Its Agencies, Missions In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait urged the UN Thursday to guarantee full funding allocated from its general budget to support its agencies and special missions, especially in the Middle East, to ensure international peace and security.

This came in Kuwait's speech delivered by its Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Counselor Faisal Al-Enezi, late Wednesday, before the General Assembly's fifth committee, regarding estimates related to special political missions, good offices and other political initiatives.

Al-Eenzi said that Kuwait stresses the importance of financial stability of the United Nation and calls on member countries to fulfill their assigned contributions without any delay so that the UN can fully implement its mandates and activities in various regions of the world.

Al-Enezi pointed out that the world is still suffering from the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent largest wave of global economic contraction in more than 90 years, calling for striving to contain it and ensure that it does not worsen under an international multilateral umbrella.

He renewed Kuwait's keenness to fully pay its financial obligations to the United Nations and its endeavor to pay contributions as soon as possible as it is one of the pioneering countries in this regard.

In this regard, he pointed out that Kuwait was included - over recent years - on the list of honor with the member states that paid all their financial obligations and contributions on time without any preconditions.

He called on member states to follow his country's steps in committing to pay and fulfill financial requirements so that the organization can work properly. (end)

