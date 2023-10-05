Iraqi's Court Ruling Shows Disrespect To Int'l Law - Scholar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Federal Supreme Court's ruling annulling a 2012 agreement on Khor Abdullah displays Iraq's dishonesty in commitment to respecting international law, political agreements and treaties, a scholar has said in a research paper.

The State of Kuwait and Iraq entered in 2012 a joint agreement concerning regulation of maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah. The accord was ratified by parliaments in the two countries in 2013, and subsequently submitted to the UN.

However, the court declared, in a ruling on September 4, 2023, the agreement was unconstitutional which ran counter to established international law governing bilateral agreements.

The ruling "not only demonstrated its immaturity and irresponsibility but also jeopardizes the recently improving relationship between the two countries. This situation threatens to reset the progress made between them," Dr. Faisal Al-Wazzan, Assistant Professor of History at Kuwait University said in his research paper.

"On the international stage, Iraq is displaying a lack of seriousness and dishonesty in its commitment to respecting and adhering to international law, political agreements, and treaties," added Al-Wazzan, also Advisor at the Center for Research and Studies on Kuwait.

The move was part of Iraq's consistent pattern of reneging on these agreements with Kuwait, periodically sparking border crises, which have been spanning more than 90 years.

Al-Wazzan said Iraq's reversals on border agreements typically coincided with domestic turmoil, with Iraqi politicians restoring to rhetorical discourse on Kuwait-related issues to divert attention away from international problems while appearing patriotic.

The court's ruling, he noted, extended beyond the technical aspects of the agreement. "It delves into longstanding and recurring Iraqi claims (in Kuwait). This stance disregards all agreements between the two nations dating back in 1932, including UN Security Council resolution 833.

Al-Wazzan sheds light on history of border issues between Kuwait and Iraq. When Iraq ceased to be part of the Ottoman Empire, it sought to resolve its administrative structures and borders independently.

The establishment of the new Iraqi state, he added, was orchestrated by the British Empire, which installed a Hashemite King in 1921, contrary to Kuwait which functioned as an independent emirate under British protection since 1899.

In 1932, some 11 years after establishment of Kingdom of Iraq, it sought to become member of the League of Nations, and to fulfill admission requirements, it needed to define its borders with neighboring countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Saeed, said Al-Wazzan, wrote a letter to British Ambassador in Baghdad Sir F. Humphrys officially acknowledging land borders with Kuwait.

The letter, dated July 21, 1932, was approved by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on August 10, 1932, to serve as foundation for subsequent agreements, said Al-Wazzan.

In 1938, Iraq's Foreign Minister, Tawfiq Al-Suwaidi, rejected the agreement and expressed a desire to annex Kuwait. He based his position on a misunderstanding of relationship between the Ottoman Empire and the Emirate of Kuwait from 1870 to 1899, mistakenly believing that Kuwait was a part of the Ottoman Empire.

However, the British Ambassador in Baghdad, Maurice Peterson, refuted his claim in a legal response. Peterson pointed out that according to Article 16 of the Treaty of Lausanne, Turkiye's rights and titles, which it had relinquished in 1923, could not be reclaimed by another country through heredity. In 1963, the Baath Party, which had toppled Abdulkareem Qassem, the leader who had threatened to invade Kuwait and had refused to acknowledge the independence of the state of Kuwait, reacknowledged Kuwait's sovereignty and its borders as outlined in the 1932 letters. Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Baker signed an agreement with Kuwait's head of delegation, Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In 1994, following the failed Iraqi attempt to reinvade Kuwait, the Saddam Hussein regime agreed to acknowledge the sovereignty of Kuwait and its borders. Iraq sent letters to UN to substantiate and authenticate its position before the international community.

On the maritime borders, Al-Wazzan said that in 1959, Iraq sought to appoint a Norwegian hydrographer and maritime border expert to assist the Baghdad government in demarcating its maritime borders with Kuwait and Iran.

Consequently, Captain Coucheron-Aamot accepted the position and authored a report that established a median line as the boundary in the Khor Abduallah. This report received authentication from the Iraqi Ministry of Petroleum.

In 1967, the sea borders were specified by a decree issued on December 17, 1967, and were updated on October 19, 2014. This decree was in compliance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.

In 1993, the sea boundary was meticulously demarcated by a commission appointed by the UN. The report provided geographic coordinates in terms of latitude and longitude, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 833.

Despite numerous agreements, the complete demarcation of sea territories has not yet been finalized, with delimitation efforts coming to a halt at point 162, and the State of Kuwait has been constantly calling on the Iraqi side to complete the border demarcation beyond this point. (end)

