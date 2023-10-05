Flash Floods In NE India Kill 14 People, 102 More Missing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- At least 14 people were killed and 102 others are missing on Thursday as flash floods hit northern part of North East Indian state of Sikkim following a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in the northern part of the state.

According to government sources, cloudburst and torrential rain resulted in overflow of Teesta River in Lachen Valley and resultant flooding in four districts, including Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi and killing at least 14 people while 102 people including 24 soldiers are missing.

At least 20,000 people are affected by the floods as reports emerged that 14 bridges and several roads were washed away. Around 3000 tourists are said to be affected due to the transportation and accommodation affected.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Army, Navy and Air Force are pressed into rescue and rehabilitation services.

Meanwhile, the weather authorities in the country warned of continues rain in the coming days that is expected to worsen the situation as more landslides and floods are expected. (end)

