Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Injure Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead two Palestinians on Thursday in the city of Tulkarm, and injured four others in Nablus, said Palestine's Ministry of Health.

In a press release, the ministry said that the General Authority of Civil Affairs reported that Hudhayfah Fares, 27, and Abdalrahman Atta, 23, were killed after their vehicle was targeted near the village of Shufa, south of Tulkarm.

Witnesses told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the casualties.

Four Palestinians were injured and others suffocated during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces after raiding the city of Nablus, to secure the settlers' storming of the Joseph's Tomb.

The Palestinian news agency reported earlier today that hundreds of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, which denied Palestinians access to the mosque for praying. (end)

