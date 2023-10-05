EU council study suggests billions in subsidies for Ukraine upon accession

(MENAFN) An internal study conducted by the secretariat of the EU Council has revealed that Ukraine could potentially receive substantial financial support from the European Union (EU) upon its accession to the bloc. The findings, as reported by the Financial Times, suggest that Ukraine may be entitled to receive billions of euros in subsidies, marking a significant economic boost for the nation.



The report outlines that upon joining the EU, Kiev could benefit from a substantial €96.5 billion (approximately USD101 billion) in payments through the EU's Common Agricultural Policy. This policy is designed to support agricultural development and sustainability within member states, providing a crucial source of financial assistance for Ukraine's agricultural sector.



In addition to agricultural subsidies, Ukraine could also access approximately €61 billion (around $64 billion) in subsidies from the EU's cohesion funds. These funds are dedicated to improving infrastructure in economically disadvantaged member states, aligning with the EU's commitment to fostering economic development and reducing regional disparities.



The cumulative financial support that Ukraine might receive from the EU during the seven years following its accession could reach a staggering €186 billion (approximately USD195 billion). This substantial financial aid package reflects the EU's willingness to support Ukraine's integration into the European community and its economic development.



The potential for Ukraine to access such significant subsidies underscores the strategic importance of the nation's relationship with the EU. As Ukraine continues to pursue closer ties with the EU and works towards meeting the necessary criteria for accession, this financial support could serve as a catalyst for economic growth, infrastructure development, and overall progress within the country. It also highlights the EU's commitment to supporting countries on their path to EU membership and strengthening ties with its neighbors.

MENAFN05102023000045015682ID1107194636