Germany's economy grapples with labor shortages, energy transition, inflation

Clemens Fuest, the president of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, has cautioned that Germany's economic growth in the future will be hampered by labor shortages, the shift towards renewable energy, and rising inflation.



“In Germany growth will be weaker in the future,” he informed a news agency in the current week.



He pointed out that labor shortages across numerous sectors constitute the most significant challenge for the German economy, indicating that this issue would “continue to slow growth in the coming years.” The economist linked the decrease in the arrival of new workers to demographic patterns.



Furthermore, the Ifo president believes that the energy transition is poised to adversely affect the largest economy in the EU, a factor that politicians tend to underestimate.



“The shortfall in the electricity supply in Germany was a mistake." Fuest also mentioned the discontinuation of nuclear power generation in the nation, coinciding with a diminishing supply of Russian gas.

