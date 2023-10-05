Soldier Modernization Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soldier Modernization - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
As concerns over the outbreak of a near-peer conflict were realized following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the nature of this conflict has validated the focus of many armies worldwide on modernizing the capabilities of the modern infantry soldier to maximize their effectiveness on an increasingly networked, digitized, and unconventional battlespace.
As demonstrated by hostilities in Ukraine, soldiers equipped with a convoluted mix of equipment including legacy anti-vehicular weapons systems coupled with commercial-of-the-shelf (COTS) products such as man-portable drones and thermal imaging sights - can still deliver outsized effects against a numerically and technologically superior adversary.
As the technological gap between major geopolitical adversaries like China and the US continues to diminish, commanders at both the tactical and strategic levels have placed greater emphasis on diversifying the capabilities of the individual soldier within the context of combined arms maneuvers and multi-domain operations (MDO).
However, the war in Ukraine has also demonstrated the un-paralleled lethality of modern high-intensity warfare (HIW), with the attrition rate of human assets far surpassing that which many had grown accustomed to during the insurgencies of the Global War on Terror. Consequently, investing in the survivability of the modern soldier remains equally as important as the diversification of their roles and capabilities on the modern battlefield, factors which are likely to shape the global market for integrated soldier systems (ISS) over the next decade.
Key Highlights
Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market. Analysis of the various defense related soldier modernization projects currently under development, as well cross-industry research initiatives which could impact the future applications of related technologies.
Scope
The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered. The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole soldier modernization value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different soldier modernization research, development and manufacturing programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Reasons to Buy
Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections. Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the soldier modernization theme. Understanding how spending on integrated soldier systems and related capabilties will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Players Technology briefing The imperatives of soldier modernization Outfitting infantry - Shifting priorities and emerging threats
Trends
Technology Trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends
Industry analysis
Market size & growth forecasts Small arms & ammunition Unmanned systems and soldier ISR Soldier C4I Mergers and acquisitions Company filing trends Hiring trends Case Studies Timeline
Value Chain
Clothing & personal protective equipment (PPE) Small arms & weapons systems C4I Systems Soldier ISR
Leaders
Disruptors Sector Scorecards Aerospace, defense and security scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Elbit Systems L3Harris Leonardo Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman Raytheon Thales Motorola Microsoft Samsung Electronics Avon Protection Crye Precision Gentex. Craig International Ballistics NP Aerospace Source Vagabond Systems. Barrett Colt FN Herstal Glock Heckler & Koch Israeli Weapons Industries SIG Sauer. Beretta Lewis Machine & Tool Co. Steyr Arms Aimpoint BAE Systems Trijicon. Smart-Shooter Vortex Optics General Dynamics Mission Systems Rheinmetall QinetiQ. AeroVironment, Teledyne FLIR. AAI Corporation Parrot UAVTEK Inventus Power Bren-Tronics. Galvion Ultralife Corp
For more information about this report visit
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Scope Small Arms Soldier Modernization Soldier System Weapon
MENAFN05102023004107003653ID1107194631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.