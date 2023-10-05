Russian seaborne oil exports surge to three-month high

(MENAFN) In a recent report by Bloomberg, it was revealed that Russian seaborne oil exports surged to a three-month high during the week ending October 1, based on data from tanker-tracking sources. The data indicated that Russia shipped approximately 3.72 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in that week alone, representing a remarkable 24 percent increase compared to the previous week. This surge marked the highest level of oil exports from Russia since the week ending July 2.



The increase in oil exports also had a notable impact on Russia's four-week shipment average, which rose to approximately 3.3 million bpd. This figure was up from the previous four-week average of 3.2 million bpd, as reported for the period ending September 24. This data suggests that Russia is maintaining a consistent level of oil exports, despite fluctuations in weekly figures.



What makes this surge in oil exports noteworthy is its alignment with Moscow's stated plans to reduce oil exports by 300,000 bpd, relative to the May/June baseline, until the end of the year. Bloomberg's calculations indicate that, in line with these plans, shipments should ideally be running at approximately 3.28 million bpd. The current shipment average, at around 3.3 million bpd, is in close accordance with this target.



This development underscores Russia's commitment to managing its oil exports in accordance with the agreed-upon reductions within the OPEC+ framework. By adhering to these export reduction targets, Russia aims to contribute to global oil market stability and the management of oil prices. The consistent adherence to these export goals is being closely monitored by the energy industry and has implications for the global supply and demand balance for crude oil.



In summary, the recent surge in Russian seaborne oil exports to a three-month high reflects Russia's ongoing efforts to align with export reduction plans. This commitment is in line with Moscow's strategy to manage its oil exports and contribute to the stabilization of the global oil market. These developments have implications for the broader dynamics of the oil industry and are indicative of Russia's role as a key player in the OPEC+ alliance.

MENAFN05102023000045015682ID1107194619