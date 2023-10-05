Saudi Arabia, Russia extend oil output cuts to year-end

(MENAFN) In a joint move aimed at stabilizing oil markets and responding to the growing pressure on supply and demand dynamics, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced on Wednesday their decision to prolong their voluntary oil production and export cuts. This extension is set to persist until the culmination of the year, reflecting the urgency to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices.



Saudi Arabia and Russia, prominent players within the OPEC+ coalition, made their respective declarations through official statements issued separately. These announcements were made just hours ahead of a scheduled online meeting of the ministerial monitoring panel of the OPEC+ group, underlining the concerted effort to address the challenges currently facing the global oil industry.



Saudi Arabia disclosed that it intends to maintain its reduction in crude oil output by a substantial 1 million barrels per day (bpd). Consequently, production levels for the months of November and December will be held at an approximate rate of 9 million bpd, as outlined by the Saudi Ministry of Energy in an official statement.



This decision carries significant implications for the oil market landscape, as the collaboration between these major oil-producing nations seeks to ensure that the balance between supply and demand remains intact. The move is a strategic response to surging oil prices and heightened volatility, driven by various factors, including geopolitical tensions and a resurgence in global energy consumption.



In summary, Saudi Arabia and Russia's agreement to extend their voluntary oil output and export cuts underscores their commitment to maintaining stability in the oil sector. As two pivotal members of the OPEC+ alliance, their actions carry substantial influence and are closely monitored by the global energy industry. By opting to prolong these measures, they aim to address the challenges posed by fluctuating oil prices and evolving market dynamics while contributing to the overall resilience of the world's energy markets.

