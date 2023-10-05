US mortgage rates hit two-decade high amid federal reserve rate hike

(MENAFN) In a recent report by Bloomberg, it has been revealed that US mortgage rates experienced a significant surge, reaching their highest level in more than two decades by the end of the previous month. This surge has been attributed to the Federal Reserve's proactive approach to increasing interest rates, as indicated by a survey conducted by the Mortgage Bankers Association.



According to the data provided by the trade body, the average 30-year fixed mortgage contract rate saw a notable increase of 12 basis points during the reporting period. This rise marked the most substantial increase since mid-August, ultimately pushing the rate to a striking 7.53 percent as of the end of the week. This is a threshold not seen since November 2000 and marks a stark contrast to the situation just one year ago when the rate hovered just above 5.5 percent.



For the average American household, this surge in mortgage rates translates into a significant financial impact. For example, a USD400,000, 30-year mortgage, which would have incurred a monthly cost of USD1,800 at the same time last year, now commands nearly USD1,000 more per month at the current rate. This sudden and substantial increase in mortgage costs can put a strain on homeowners and potentially affect housing affordability and market dynamics.



As the Federal Reserve continues its campaign to raise interest rates, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape the housing market and the overall economy. The surge in mortgage rates underscores the importance of monitoring and understanding the implications of central bank policies on the financial well-being of households and the broader economic landscape.

