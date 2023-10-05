Household Water Dispensers Market Set To Reach US$ 9.8 Billion By 2033 With Steady 5.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global household water dispensers market is projected to surge to US$ 9.8 billion by 2033. It is expected to record a steady CAGR of 5.4% in the review period 2023 to 2033. It is likely to reach US$ 5.8 billion in 2023. The global household water dispensers market registered an astonishing CAGR of 7.8% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.In recent years, increasing public awareness about drinking clean water has driven much of the demand in the market. Also, the market is expected to gain momentum due to several technological advancements that surge water treatment capacity while reducing prices.Increasing stages of groundwater contamination and usage of water coolers in commercial facilities increase demand for household water dispensers and promote market growth. Furthermore, the depletion of natural water resources and the growing demand for drinking water are the key factors expected to pave the way for the market's growth.Request Our Sample Report to Harness the Enormous Potential of the Household Water Dispensers Market:Advantages provided by water purifiers like easy usage, minimal maintenance costs, installation, and portability, are expected to drive market growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization further increase the demand for clean and pure water, which is expected to support market expansion.Product innovation and diversification in the market will likely expand the lucrative opportunities available to players in the market over the forecast period. Integration of advanced technology entering the water market is anticipated to inflate further the future development of the household water dispenser market.Key Takeaways from the Household Water Dispensers Market ReportBased on function, the cooling and heating dispenser category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% through 2033.Regarding distribution channels, retail stores are expected to expand at 0% CAGR through 2033.China household water dispensers market is projected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.Japan household water dispensers market is projected to hit US$ 1 billion by 2033.South Korea household water dispensers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2% through 2033."Due to the availability of a wide range of products, greater discounts, and ease of delivery, customers in the market prefer acquiring dispensers from several online sales channels." These advantages have resulted in a shift in customer purchasing preferences from offline to online provisions, and this drift is expected to continue during the forecast period. Development in e-commerce due to wider distribution networks and product availability creates key prospects for market players, which has motivated manufacturers to offer their products over online channels." – Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).Competitive LandscapeKey players operating in the household water dispensers market hold a significant market share and have a robust global presence. The market likewise includes small and medium-sized companies, offering a wide range of select fountains and serving regional customers.The influence of established companies in the market is high as some of them have extensive global distribution networks to grasp their vast client base. Leading players in the market are directing on strategic approaches such as acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, event participation, and expansion to fuel revenue growth and strengthen their position in the household water dispensers market.Key Manufacturing Companies:Sodastream, Inc.Avalon Water, Co.Blue Star Ltd.International Business Development, Inc.Cosmetal SrlPurchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:For instance,In September 2020, Aquaverve, the leading fountain manufacturer in North America, announced its line of touchless.In April 2020, Waterlogic Holdings Limited announced the completion of the purchase of a substantial stake in the firm by four investors: Neuberger Berman, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), StepStone, and Skandia.Household Water Dispensers Market Segmentation:Function-based:Cooling and Heating DispensersCooling DispensersDistribution Channel:Retail StoresOnline RetailSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresDirect SalesDistributors and WholesalersOthersAuthor by:Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Consumer Product Domain:Household Care Wipes Market Demand : The household care wipes market CAGR is predicted to be around 6.1% during the forecast period. The household care wipes market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 8.22 billion by the end of 2033.Household Appliances Market Growth : The household appliances market is projected to be valued at US$ 707.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 1,328.11 billion by 2033.Beer Dispensers Market Share: The beer dispensers market is anticipated to expand to a valuation of US$ 335.21 million in 2023 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033 to reach US$ 496.19 million in 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 