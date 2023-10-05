Exploring Freedom And Help: A Glimpse Into The Church Of Scientology In Budapest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Destination: Scientology, Budapest airs Monday, Sep. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Scientology Network

Join Scientologists as they share their passion for the culture, history, and most of all the people of their country.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an episode of "Destination; Scientology ," a travel show that explores various Scientology churches worldwide, viewers were treated to an exclusive glimpse inside the Church of Scientology in Budapest. The episode, which aired on September 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Scientology Network , highlighted the qualities of this vibrant European city and how the Church contributes to its ethos of freedom and support.

Budapest, known as Hungary's center and a hub for culture, finance, and entertainment, boasts a rich historical heritage as the gateway to Western influences. The city is famous for its festivals, especially during the summer months, and its cuisine is renowned globally for its excellence.

"We take pride in being Hungarians," says Szusza, an executive from the Church. "Budapest is often referred to as the City of Freedom. The most fulfilling aspect of my work is witnessing individuals transform their lives positively. Life isn't about challenges; it can genuinely be enjoyable, with true freedom waiting to be attained.

"Atilla, another member of our church, explains that when we established this church, my personal goal was to contribute to extending the assistance that Scientology can provide to the people of Hungary. We wanted to create a place where anyone can come and experience their spiritual growth while also supporting their groups, friends, and family."

One individual who discovered answers and achieved success through Scientology is Ferenc. He is a TV personality who came across Scientology just as he was launching his career. Eventually, he became the host of a popular cooking show in which he interviewed grandmothers from different regions about their cherished recipes. Ferenc credits his accomplishments to the knowledge he gained through his Scientology courses. According to him "When you are able to find happiness and freedom you can genuinely write your life's story."

The Scientology Network made its debut on March 12th, 2018. Has since reached audiences in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The network aims to present the teachings of the Scientology religion along with information about its founder L. Ron Hubbard while highlighting the outreach efforts and programs, for social betterment initiated by the Church. Additionally, it features documentaries created by filmmakers that reflect diverse cultures and faiths – all with a shared objective of uplifting communities.

The network has received more than 125 industry awards, including prestigious accolades like Tellys, Communitas, and Hermes Creative Awards which highlights its dedication to delivering cutting-edge content.

The Scientology Network is broadcasted from the Church's media center located in Los Angeles called Scientology Media Productions. It can be accessed through platforms such as DIRECTV Channel 320 DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and also through streaming on Scientology. Additionally, it is available on apps and popular devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Since its establishment by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard in 1954 in Los Angeles, the Church of Scientology has experienced growth. Today it comprises, over 11,000 Churches, Missions, and affiliated groups worldwide with millions of members spread across 167 countries.

