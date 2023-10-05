Satellite Broadband Communication In Public Safety Market To Reach USD 10.76 Billion By 2030 |Top Key Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Value

The satellite broadband communication helps in transmitting information from one place to another using the satellite signal as the communicating medium

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market generated $1.36 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of satellite services in police, fire, and other departments in various developing nations, supportive government initiatives, and surge in advancements in communication technology drive the growth of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ There has been an increase in adoption of satellite internet services among governments and emergency relief centers in developing countries to improve public safety.

➢ Governments across the world have been investing in satellite broadband technology to offer broadband services to all corners of the countries and become self-dependent on cutting-edge technology during the pandemic. This helps in tracking the spread of virus and spreading awareness.

However, high costs of implementation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing in the space sector and implementation of satellite broadband in smart cities and connected cars for improving public safety present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market based on frequency band, end user, application, and region.

Based on frequency band, the C band segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including X-band, L-band, S-band, and others.

Based on end user, the law enforcement agencies & first responder segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public health organizations segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry:

➢ Gilat Satellite Network

➢ Inmarsat Global Limited

➢ Hughes Network Systems, LLC

➢ Ligado Networks

➢ Iridium Communications, Inc.

➢ Skycasters, Singtel

➢ ST Engineering Idirect, Inc.

➢ Speedcast

➢ Viasat, Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

