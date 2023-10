Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete List Of Fixtures, Timings, Venues

Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM

The anticipation is palpable, the stakes are high, and the cricketing world is ready to witness the grand spectacle that is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As the tournament kicks off on a Thursday (October 5), the passionate fans and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are poised for thrilling encounters, nail-biting moments, and unforgettable memories.

With 10 nations battling it out in 48 matches across 46 action-packed days, hosted at 10 distinctive venues, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a cricket extravaganza like no other. Here, we present the complete list of fixtures, timings, and venues for this epic sporting event.