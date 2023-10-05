Qatar, Iran Discuss Cooperation In Areas Of Free Zones And Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Ahmad Al Sayed received the Advisor of the Iranian President and the Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Commercial-Industrial and Special Economic Zones in the Islamic Republic of Iran, H E Hojatullah Abdul Maliki and his accompanying delegation. Senior Executives from QFZ joined the meeting also at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zones, to welcome the delegation who are visiting the country.

During the meeting means of cooperation and exchanging expertise in the areas of free zones and investment between the two countries were discussed. The meeting was followed by a tour at Ras Bufontas Free Zone and Umm Alhoul Free Zone.