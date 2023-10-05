Iran denies EU claims on drone use in Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Iran’s delegation to the UN has responded to reports by the EU and additional missions that attempted to connect the claimed employment of drones in the Ukraine conflict to Security Council resolution 2231 sanctioning the 2015 nuclear deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



“First and foremost, we categorically reject the attempt by these delegations to establish a link between the alleged use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Ukrainian conflict and Security Council resolution 2231. These allegations lack any foundation and have been consistently refuted by Iran. In our communications to the Security Council and the Secretary-General, including our letter dated 17 August 2023 contained in document (S/2023/610), we have reiterated the baselessness of these desperate attempts, and rejected the baseless accusations of Iran’s involvement in this conflict. The purported evidence is entirely fabricated and lacks any legal validity. Instead of making unprofessional, provocative, and irresponsible baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), the respective delegations should fully and genuinely comply with all of their respective legal obligations under that resolution, including refraining from any actions that undermine its implementation, particularly its annex A,” the Iranian delegation stated in a declaration on Tuesday.



It continued, “Regarding Iran's peaceful program, it's important to note that the IAEA conducts robust and continuous verification and monitoring activities in Iran's nuclear facilities. We expect that such continuous and deep cooperation with the IAEA by the Islamic Republic of Iran in good faith is duly recognized. It should also be emphasized that Iran is entitled to utilize its rights as outlined in our Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) with the IAEA concerning the admission of inspectors and other related issues. We maintain a constructive relationship with the IAEA and its secretariat, aiming to resolve any outstanding issues.”

