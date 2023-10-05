Fabric Mesh For Industrial Dryer Market Is Forecast To Surpass USD 1.6 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is estimated to reach US$ 1.1 Mn in 2022. Increasing demand for temperature-resistant and durable fabric meshes from the food and chemicals industries are underpinning the growth.

As per the study, the overall sales in fabric mesh for the industrial dryer market are projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling US$ 1.6 Mn by 2032.

Expansion of manufacturing industries, innovations in fabric mesh materials and increasing production, and sales of industrial dryers are some of the major factors driving the growth in fabric mesh for industrial dryer market.

During the last few decades, industrial dryers have gained immense traction for improving the quality and shelf life of products as well as curbing microbial growth. They have become standard drying solutions across industries such as food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and paper & pulp.

Increasing adoption of these industrial dryers is, in turn, generating demand for fabric mesh products and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years.

Fabric meshes are being increasingly employed in manufacturing industries to facilitate the drying of products. They are suitable for drying purposes on account of their better thermal and chemical properties.

With rising demand for dried food products, pharmaceuticals and bulk chemicals worldwide, sales of fabric mesh for industrial dryers are projected to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period.

According to Fact, leading players are increasingly focusing on developing advanced fabric meshes with superior thermal and chemical resistance features. They are collaborating with major industries for supplying customized fabric meshes to increase their sales.

In terms of material, polyester segment will continue to lead the global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, accounting for over 63.5% share in 2022. Various benefits offered by polyester such as lightweight, cost effectiveness, excellent chemical and thermal resistance makes it ideal for the production of fabric mesh for industrial dryer.

Regionally, North America dominated the global fabric mesh for industrial dryers' market, accounting for around 34.4% in 2021. Growth in the region is attributable to the implementation of stringent regulations on improving product quality, availability of a wide range of synthetic fabric meshes and presence of well-established food, pharmaceutical and chemicals sectors.



Key Takeaways:



The U.S. accounts for over 84.5% of the North American fabric mesh for industrial dryer market due to the heavy presence of food and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

Spurred by rapid industrialization and increasing penetration of modern technologies, the East Asia fabric mesh for industrial dryer market accounts for around 15.5% of demand share in 2022.

China fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Europe will continue to remain the second most lucrative market for fabric mesh for industrial dryer, accounting for nearly 31% of the overall market Based on mesh type, plain weave mesh segment is likely to grow at 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:



Rising adoption of industrial dryers for large scale drying purposes in manufacturing industries is anticipated to boost the sales of fabric mesh for industrial dryer during the forecast period.

Availability of a variety of fabric mesh products for industrial dryers is positively impacting the growth in the market. Increasing need for improving the quality and shelf life of products will continue to support growth in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market.

Key Restraints:

Less penetration of industrial dyers in some developing and underdeveloped regions is restraining the growth in fabric mesh for industrial dryer market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global fabric mesh market is highly competitive in nature with leading market players continuously upgrading their product portfolios. They have adopted growth tactics such as partnerships, collaborations and establishment of new facilities in attractive markets to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In October 2019, ANDRITZ launched its new dryer fabric portfolio called MasterDry which is based on premium performance dryer fabric technology. The new portfolio includes best in class woven and spiral fabrics which can are suitable for wide range of applications due to their efficient properties.

Key Companies



Saati S.p.A.

Sefar AG

Drenth Holland BV

Anping county PFM Screen Co. Ltd.

Clear Edge Filtration Group Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights On Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market

Fact, in its report, offers a market analysis on the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, providing compelling insights concerning major growth dynamics, including drivers, trends, and opportunities for the forthcoming decade. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market with detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Material Type:



Polyester

Polyamide

Poly-ether-ether-ketone Other Material Types

Mesh Type:



Plain Weave Mesh

Twill Weave Mesh

Plain Dutch Weave Mesh

Twill Dutch Weave Mesh

Reverse Dutch Weave Mesh Five Heddle Weave Mesh

Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market Report



What is the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market worth in 2022?

What is the demand outlook for fabric mesh for industrial dryer market during the forecast period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market?

Who are the prominent players in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market? Which is the most leading region in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market?

