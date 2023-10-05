Dermatoscope Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 13% By 2027 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for dermatoscopes is presently valued at US$ 1.16 billion and is expected to grow quickly through 2027, with a CAGR of 13%.

A dermatoscope is a tool for evaluating skin blemishes and diagnosing issues with skin care. This is achieved by illuminating and magnifying the region of skin being examined. The primary reasons fueling the market expansion for dermatoscopes are the large need for dermatology equipment, the increasing prevalence of skin problems including acne and scars, and the rising popularity of digital dermatoscopes. The expansion of market participants who sell dermatoscopes is also projected to have an effect on market expansion throughout the ensuing years.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The sophisticated design of dermatoscopes also enables doctors to rely on the accuracy of historical data that has been saved, comparatively higher magnification power to inspect skin, etc., all of which aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of skin problems.

Although dermatoscopes are technologically-sophisticated, a lack of dermatologists in several developing nations and the accessibility of substitute equipment could impede market expansion to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of hybrid dermatoscopes are expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2027 due to their several beneficial qualities.

The global dermatoscopes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2027.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be profitable markets for dermatoscope manufacturers due to the presence of major firms and rising cases related to skin disorders. Another factor anticipated to promote the growth of the global market is the rising demand for dermatoscopes from dermatology clinics due to their broad use in the treatment and detection of various disorders, including scabies, moles, and fungal infections.

Key Segments Covered in Dermatoscopes Industry Research



By Product :



Contact Dermatoscopes



Hybrid Dermatoscopes

Non-contact Dermatoscopes

By Technology :



LED



Xenon



Halogen

Ultraviolet

By Modality :



Handheld



Trolley-mounted

Headbands

By End User :



Dermatology Clinics



Hospitals

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Winning Strategy

Due to the presence of numerous domestic and regional competitors, the global market for dermatoscopes is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing tactics, including acquisitions & mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, to enhance their market stance.

Development of technologically-sophisticated dermatoscopes to record significant structural changes in moles and other changes in the skin epidermis is a major area of attention for producers of dermatoscopes.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Competitive Landscape

Strategic activities including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and global expansion are regularly adopted by major companies of dermatoscopes.



For instance, Canfield's VECTRA WB360 whole-body skin lesion mapping system was commercially introduced in March 2017. Swift Medical announced the release of Swift Skin and Wound in September 2021. Patients and researchers would be able to use their smartphones to take precise photos of skin issues as a result.

Key Companies Profiled



Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen Inc.

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

Optilia

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Firefly Global

ILLUCO Corporation Ltd. Welch Allyn

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dermatoscopes market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (contact dermatoscopes, hybrid dermatoscopes, non-contact dermatoscopes), technology (LED, xenon, halogen, ultraviolet), modality (handheld, trolley-mounted, headbands), and end user (dermatology clinics, hospitals, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: