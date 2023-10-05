Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market Is Forecasted To Progress At A CAGR Of 5.9% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for hydraulic oil coolers is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2032, with a current market size of US$ 1.5 billion. The market is booming as more hydraulic systems with integrated cooling components are installed.

Excavators, wheeled tractor scrapers, and shock absorbers are only a few examples of the hydraulic machinery that is increasingly in use. The market for hydraulic oil coolers is expanding due to the widespread use of these devices. To preserve the quality (viscosity) of the oil used in a machine, stable cooling and filtration are essential.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



In a hydraulic system, there is overheating of the oil that is used in the system. The accumulation of the heat generated can degrade the oil quality. Hence, there emerges an extensive need to use a hydraulic oil cooler. This cooling component is placed in-line with the system. The applications of hydraulic oil coolers varies right from construction & mining, road construction machinery, agriculture & forestry, energy, oil & gas, etc. Owing to vivid end-use applications and increasing number of hydraulic systems, demand for hydraulic oil coolers is expected to grow significantly over the decade.

What Challenge Do Hydraulic Oil Cooler Manufacturers Face?

“Complications May Arise in Sizing of Off-axis Coolers”

The position of the cooler is to be chosen wisely under extreme operating conditions. There are two options – either it can be placed off-line or in the return line. The sizing of the cooler can be decided depending on two factors – maximum reservoir temperature or maximum system temperature.

The reservoir temperature is the temperature of the oil while exiting the system, whereas, the temperature of the oil while entering the system is the system temperature. Due to some complications in positioning the oil that exists the cooler appears to be cold than the desired temperature of the reservoir. This mixing of the locations and sources of oil relative to each other complicates the entire system and may a lead to drop in the sales of hydraulic oil coolers.

Key Segments Covered in the Hydraulic Oil Coolers Industry Survey



By Product Type :



Air-based Hydraulic Oil Coolers Water-based Hydraulic Oil Coolers



By Cooling Capacity :



Less than 50 kW



50-100 kW

Above 100 kW

By Max. Pressure :



Less than 2500 psi



2500-4000 psi

Above 4000 psi

By End-use Vertical :



Agriculture



Automotive



Chemicals & Petrochemicals



Construction & Mining



Energy & Power



Food & Beverages



Marine



Oil & Gas

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa

Market Development

Technological advancements such as extending operating temperature range, sizing of the device according to the heat load of the system, using automation techniques, and others have created a positive impact on the sales of hydraulic oil coolers. Manufacturers are constantly developing products through extensive research & development to cater to customised and dynamic demand in this highly competitive market.

Market participants have created integrated sales channels to streamline their supply chains. They have also entered into direct partnerships with end users to avoid margin leakage. As the number of hydraulic systems is increasing owing to increase in industrial manufacturing and construction, manufacturers have a lucrative opportunity to create additional revenue.

Get Customization on Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions



Key players in the Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market



Alfa Laval

Apollo Group

Baffles Cooling Systems

Bowman Australia

Christy Engineering Solutions

EJ Bowman

FLOWTEX ENGINEERS Fluid Dynamics Pty Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market Study



The global hydraulic oil coolers market is projected to grow 1.8X and reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2032.

The market registered 1.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under product type, water-based hydraulic oil coolers dominate the market with US$ 957.3 billion valuation in 2022.

The construction & mining segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 528.9 million by 2032-end. East Asia dominated the global market with 30.7% market share in 2021.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: