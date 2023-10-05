(MENAFN- KNN India) Curtain Raiser Of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit To Begin In New Delhi From Oct 6

New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN) The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 will start with a 'curtain raiser' event in New Delhi on October 6.

This tenth edition of the VGGS will be held under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.







It marks a significant milestone in Gujarat's journey from being a 'preferred investment destination' to a 'Gateway to the Future' in shaping the vision of New India, said the press release.

CM Patel will be taking part in the New Delhi roadshow, addressing prominent industrialists.

He will also meet Heads of Missions in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, the official statement added.

It stated further that the gathering will also witness the presence of Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Kanubhai Desai, Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of State for Industries Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister of State for Industries (MSME, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Civil Aviation) Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The event will take place in two segments, including the curtain raiser, an interactive session and an interaction with Heads of Missions.

The official statement further mentioned that the session will also include a welcome address by Welspun Chairman B K Goenka, a screening of an Audio-Video film, followed by an audio-video presentation and an overview of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit by Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary of Industries & Mines Department, S.J. Haider.

Experience sharing by leading industry captains about Gujarat, along with addresses by Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar also slated for the event, added the official statement.

(KNN Bureau)