The Mills Fabrica Portfolio Companies Circ And Colorifix Shortlisted For Prince William's 2023 Earthshot Prize

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 October 2023 - The Mills Fabrica 's portfolio companies Circ and Colorifix have been selected as Finalists – out of 1,100 nominees globally – for The 2023 Earthshot Prize , one of the most prestigious global environmental prizes in history.
