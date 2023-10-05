US mortgage applications fall 6 percent as interest rates increase significantly

(MENAFN) Mortgage applications in the United States plummeted by 6 percent last week, reaching their lowest point since 1996. This decline was driven by a further increase in mortgage interest rates, as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday.



The Market Composite Index, which measures the volume of mortgage loan applications, fell by 6 percent when adjusted for seasonal factors for the week ending September 29, in comparison to the previous week. When looking at the unadjusted figures, the index also saw a 6 percent decrease.



The 30-year fixed mortgage rate saw an increase to 7.53 percent, up from 7.41 percent the previous week, marking the highest rate since 2000, according to the MBA.



Joel Kan, the MBA's Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist, noted that mortgage applications have come to a standstill, dropping to levels not seen since 1996.



"The purchase market slowed to the lowest level of activity since 1995, as the rapid rise in rates pushed an increasing number of potential homebuyers out of the market," he continued.



The average contracted interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.86 percent, marking an increase from the previous rate of 6.73 percent.

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107194476