Awqaf Ministry To Hold 2Nd Edition Of Awal Awail Contest In November

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that it will organise the second edition of Awal Awail (first tops) contest of Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition during November 1-12, 2023.

Around 80 competitors from those ranked first in the contests in 26 countries of four continents worldwide will participate in the contest to win the title of first tops and receive the big award in the history of international competitions worth QR1 million, according to a statement of the organizing committee.

The statement added that the international contests will be held at the courtyards of Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, where participants will compete in the full memorisation of the Holy Qur'an, in terms of Tajweed and beautiful recitation, before an international jury committee that includes an elite of scholars in recitation and Tajweed from around the world.

The scholars will embark on evaluating the Tajweed level and performance based on high accuracy standards in order to revive the spirit of competition among those who had memorised the Holy Qur'an from across the region, as well as promote determination and connect young people with Quran in consistent with the message of Qatar to care for the Holy Qur'an and pay homage to those who had memorized the book.

The participants will compete in the finals before four jury sub-committees through answering three questions from the Holy Qur'an and words meanings, culminating in 40 competitors being publicly qualified for the finals.