Lebanon’s Presidential Vacuum Puts the Onus on Parliament

(MENAFN- Syndication Bureau) For nearly a year, Lebanon’s parliament has repeatedly tried, and failed, to elect a successor to former President Michel Aoun, who stepped down at the end of October 2022. Lebanon’s political vacuum isn’t the cause of the country’s myriad problems, but the uncertainty has done little to ameliorate a crippling financial crisis compounded by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Beirut port explosion.



Why has parliament been so inept during Lebanon’s time of need, and can it turn things around?



Immediately after parliamentary elections in May 2022, many observers hoped that the arrival of new, independent members would bring positive changes to the institution. Empowered by emerging political factions galvanized by the October 17 protest movement, the new MPs capitalized on anti-establishment sentiment and sought to craft a different political discourse that appealed to many voters.



The presidential power void has stalled these reforms.



Parliament’s inability to move Lebanon forward has become almost insufferable. In June, the chamber failed for the 12th time to agree on a president, as the two leading contenders, Jihad Azour, a former finance minister, and Suleiman Frangieh, the incumbent leader of the Marada Movement, split the vote. The latest stalemate resulted from a broken quorum and the lack of consensus over voting procedure.



Newly elected “opposition” MPs might have been expected to rally around Azour, a respected economist and director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department. After all, it’s the IMF that claims to have the blueprint for fixing Lebanon’s economic woes. The fund has called on parliament and the caretaker government to enact structural reforms to the country’s central bank and to improve the transparency of state-owned enterprises.



But in the end, Azour, who temporarily “relinquished” his responsibilities at the IMF to mitigate any conflict of interest, received only 59 votes, 27 votes less than the two-thirds majority of 86 deputies required to force a second round.



Meanwhile, Azour’s opponent, Frangieh, has been part of Lebanon’s political landscape for decades. Yet his candidacy is also contentious (he received 51 votes in June). Frangieh’s nomination is heavily backed by the Shia blocs of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement in parliament. He’s also known for his strong ties to the Syrian regime. To many, Frangieh’s nomination is a painful reminder of the Syrian occupation of Lebanon and its institutions, which ended only in 2005 after the withdrawal of the last Syrian troops from the country.



Adding to the intrigue is Frangieh’s son, MP Tony Frangieh, who won a seat in the previous parliamentary elections. While family political dynasties are common in Lebanon, one can easily envision the conflicting interests that may arise in the executive-legislature relationship if Suleiman Frangieh were to succeed in his presidential bid. Parliament’s role is to keep the government in check while scrutinizing its actions, but in the convoluted confessional politics of Lebanon, where blood can be prioritized over public interest, a father-son duo portends trouble.



To be sure, a new president, even one with a majority consensus, won’t be able to solve all of Lebanon’s problems. Aoun left office amid deepening political polarization and waning public support, challenges that remain today.



But in countries like Lebanon – which Freedom House describes as “partly free,” and where corruption is an ever-present challenge – it’s the legislature that’s best positioned to serve the interests of the public. With weak rule of law and poor standards for public accountability, Lebanon’s legislators have long been among the only leaders doing the people’s work.



The prolonged presidential vacuum is taking attention away from this duty. Today, poverty is rising and most Lebanese are unable to meet their basic needs. Public services are scarce and inflation continues to rise. Thus, rather than squabble over who will lead, parliament should focus on reforming the banking sector, securing the financial position of the National Social Security Fund, and ending the current devaluation of the currency.



While international humanitarian aid is helping to mitigate the country’s financial collapse, this is not a long-term solution. Parliament must focus on more concrete policies concerning Lebanon’s political economy against the background of its caretaker administration.



Lebanon's presidential impasse appears likely to continue – for how long is anyone’s guess – but the people’s pain shouldn’t. While the country requires a new president, the more urgent need is a parliament capable of filling the leadership vacuum.



Meray Maddah is a doctoral candidate at the University of Konstanz, in Germany, a researcher in the “National Legislators in International Politics” working group, and a non-resident Global Fellow at Brown University's Center for Human Rights and Humanitarian Studies.









