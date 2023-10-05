stc secures Uptime Institute’s ‘Management & Operations’ Stamp of Approval for its Data Centers

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 04 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that its Data Center Team has successfully received the Management & Operations Stamp of Approval award from the esteemed Uptime Institute. The Institute is an advisory organization focused on improving business critical infrastructure through innovation, collaboration, and independent performance certificates.



Stc indicated in a statement that the M&O Stamp of Approval award showcases the Company’s diligent efforts in delivering exceptional services to its customers. The Company completed a rigorous process where it fulfilled the criterion and requirements set by Uptime in order to receive the award. Now, stc has shown that its data centers are in line with the highest international standards within the industry. Additionally, the Company can utilize the M&O Stamp of Approval award to participate in both private and government tenders that require providers to hold a valid and reputable certification.



Receiving the award also aligns with stc’s pioneering position as an enabler of digital transformation in Kuwait. As the digital ecosystem continues to expand and evolve, businesses are keen on finding data centers that ensure optimal uptime, security, and efficiency. With the Uptime Institute award, stc further solidifies its position as a trustworthy partner in this rapidly evolving digital era. This comes in continuation of the various initiatives launched by stc to support organizations, of all sizes, in pursuing their digital transformation strategies.



The Management & Operations Stamp of Approval Program by Uptime Institute is a prestigious award that is comprised of a holistic assessment of staffing and organization practices, maintenance and operations activities, as well as management and planning. The program helps data center owners and operators introduce consistency, reduce risk, and build a culture of continuous improvement in their critical facilities. Obtaining the award proves to stakeholders, insurers, and management that the data center facility excels in this demanding industry.



stc thanked, in its statement, Uptime Institute for its collaborative efforts and assessment of the Company’s data centers. The Company also highlighted that the award will serve as a testament to the key objectives stc aims to achieve for its customers throughout their digital transformation journeys. Moreover, stc emphasized that the data center's M&O Stamp of Approval aligns with Kuwait's 2035 vision, underscoring the Company's commitment to bolstering government initiatives and enriching the community.





MENAFN05102023006699014497ID1107194442