Spitting On Christians By Jewish Fanatics Continues

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Occupied Jerusalem/PNN /

The spitting phenomena by Jewish fundamentalists against Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem continued unabated today.

Majed Rishiq, a guard at the Church of Flagellation in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, witnessed today this phenomenon. He said ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting at churches and Christian worshipers in Jerusalem has recently intensified.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrating their Sukkot holiday in the narrow alleyways of the Old City were caught on tape spitting at Christian pilgrims and churches.

The rise of extremism in Israel and hatred of non-Jews is fueled by fascist Israeli cabinet ministers such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said that spitting on Christians is an old Jewish tradition.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the phenomenon of spitting on Christian churches, pilgrims and tourists in the Old City of Jerusalem, considering this behavior“a manifestation of the culture of occupation, hatred, racism, and malice spread by senior rabbis and extremist religious schools, whose followers take pride in practicing this behavior.”

It said that these attacks“are part of the oppression, abuse, restrictions, displacement,

and Judaization that occupied Jerusalem, its Old City, and its Christian and Islamic holy sites are being subjected to, which requires urgent international intervention to force the Israeli government to stop its violations and crimes against Jerusalem.”

