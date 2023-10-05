KENNEDY MUTUNGA AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Kennedy Mutunga, FRM, CPA, MSc (Fin. Law) of George Town, Cayman Islands.Kennedy currently serves as a Chief Policy and Development Officer at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Prior to his role with CIMA, he was an Associate Director, Risk for MUFG Investor Services, where he focused on financial services risk management, market, operational, credit, and liquidity risk management. He has worked in audit roles for Ernst & Young in Kenya, Deloitte in the UK, and PwC in Bermuda. Kennedy earned his MSc in finance and financial law from the University of London and his Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Nairobi. Kennedy holds the CRCMP designation from the International Association of Risk and Compliance Professionals and the FRM and SCR credentials from the Global Association of Risk Professionals."We are pleased to have Kennedy complete our program," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "With this new knowledge of risk governance, he strengthens his areas of service with an enhanced understanding of board risk governance challenges and best practices."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This has been a very informative program that has significantly enhanced my appreciation of the value of robust risk governance at the board level,” said Mr. Mutunga.“I look forward to continued application of the skills and insights gained in my career and board service.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at .

