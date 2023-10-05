Electronic Load Devices Market Expected To Reach $5.2 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research published a report on the Electronic Load Devices Market by Type (Standalone, Modular, Mainframe), Voltage (Low, Medium, High), Current Type (AC, DC), by Application (Aerospace, Defense and Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communications and Infrastructure, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.The electronic load devices market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and the electronic load devices industry is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

An electronic load is a test instrument designed to sink current and absorb power from a power source. Power supplies and electronic loads are complementary test equipment. The power supply tests electronic circuits under specific sourcing conditions. The surge in the development of electronic adoption across the world has led to market growth. The revolution in various fields such as aerospace, defense, government services, automotive, energy, and wireless communication & infrastructure has led to industrialization and urbanization, which have a positive impact on the demand for electronic equipment and electric supply reliability. The instrument used to test AC and DC electronic and electric current is expected to have huge demand during the forecast period.The presence of adoption of electronics in various industries such as oil & gas, automobiles, renewable energy, wireless communications and infrastructure, and many other sectors to improve the efficiency in regards to utilization of power without loss. The rising utilization of consumer electronics in the past few years in developing countries such as India and China have led to an increase in the demand for electronic load devices for testing purpose. The increase in awareness among the people toward the environment has led to the utilization of alternative power sources in the automotive industry and the utilization of green energy. The presence of a surge in the EV industry after the pandemic has led to an increase in the utilization of battery packs which led to the demand for battery testing equipment. The increase in the investment of the government in renewable energy such as solar and wind has led to an increase in the demand for DC electronic load devices. Furthermore, electrification in developing countries has led to investment in the transmission line and power grid, which led to increased demand for AC electronic load devices market growth during the forecast period.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The electronic load devices market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, current type, application, and region.On the basis of type, it is segmented into standalone, modular, and mainframe. On the basis of voltage, the market is divided into low, medium, and high. On the basis of the current type, the market is bifurcated into AC and DC. On the basis of application, the electronic load device market is fragmented into aerospace, defense & government services, automotive, energy, wireless communication & infrastructure, and others.Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest electronic load devices market share, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe.Competitive Analysis:The Electronic Load Devices industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Electronic Load Devices market include,Chroma ATETektronixTeledyne Technologies Inc.General ElectricB&K Precision CorporationLtech Electronic Co. Ltd,Chroma Systems Solutions Inc.TDK-Lambda CorporationAMETEK, National InstrumentGood Will Instrument Co.Ainuo Instrument CO., LtdKikusui Electronics CorporationNFCorp, FDK CorporationMatsudada PrecisionKeysight TechnologiesInquiry before Buying:Key findings of the study:1. North America would exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2031.2. As per global electronic load devices market analysis, by type, the modular segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.3. By voltage, low was the leading segment in 2021.4. By current type, DC segment has the largest market share in 2021.5. By application, wireless communication & infrastructure have the largest market share in 2021.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

