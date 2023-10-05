Europe Diet Pills Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.6% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Between 2021 and 2031, the market for diet pills in Europe will continually increase at a 2.6% CAGR. Global sales in Europe will reach US$ 669 Mn in 2021, predicts Fact MR. The historical CAGR for diet pill sales in Europe between 2016 and 2020 was 0.7%.

Demand for glucomannan diet pills is forecast to increase, rising from US$ 258.1 Mn in 2020 to around US$ 361.2 Mn by 2031, while sales of herbal supplements are anticipated to increase, rising from US$ 455.1 Mn in 2020 to US$ 611.6 Mn in 2031.

Nowadays, more and more people are emphasizing the need to include nutritional supplements, such as diet pills, into their daily routine. Due to the prevalence of obesity and the resulting emphasis on living a better lifestyle, this trend is becoming more popular in nations like the U.K. and Germany.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that in the United Kingdom, 29% of the elderly population was obese in 2017. In light of this, people are paying more attention to leading healthy lives. As a result, both the demand for weight reduction pills and the need for fat blocker tablets has skyrocketed in the nation.

As per Fact MR, sales of diet suppressants are expected to rise at 3% CAGR in Germany. Increasing focus on health and wellness will remain the primary growth drivers. Thanks to rising awareness, self-medication has become immensely popular in Germany, consequently creating opportunities for sales of diet pills.

“Strategic partnerships remain highly sought-after among companies aiming at competitive advantage. As the focus on capacity expansion continues rising, an increasing number of market players will invest in merger and acquisitions,“said a Fact MR analyst.

Key Takeaways for Europe Diet Pills Market Research Report:



Demand for prescription-based pills for weight loss will continue rising in the U.K. Fact MR predicts overall diet pill sales in the country to surpass US$ 193 Mn by 2031.

Sales of diet pills in Germany will rise at 3% CAGR owing to rising concerns about health and wellness.

By drug class, glucomannan segment accounted for over 39.5% of the Europe market in 2020. By drug type, herbal diet supplements sales totalled US$ 444.3 Mn in 2020 owing to increase in demand for organic product consumption.

Growth Drivers:



Rising spending on dietary supplements and nutrition are driving demand for diet pills for appetite control.

Expansion of distribution channels for diet pills will bolster sales opportunities in Europe.

Rising adoption of drugs for weight loss and obesity-control will accelerate demand for weight loss pills in Europe. Increasing availability across e-commerce platforms will encourage diet pill sales in Europe.

Key Restraints:



High cost of drug development is hindering demand for diet pills.

Stringent regulations imposed by research and development of obesity related drugs will restrain market growth. Adoption of off-label drugs limits penetration of actual drugs which is restraining market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on expansion in emerging countries and introducing features in their product lines. For instance,



In September 2019, CurraxTM Pharmaceuticals LLC declared acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Currax has global rights to CONTRAVE, which is a leading prescription of weight loss brand medication.

In June 2020, Holland, Barrett, and Deliveroo are partnering to deliver more than 200 products from 50 stores across the U.K. In September 2018, Nature's Way Products, LLC and Natural Products Canada introduced an investment agreement for investing in new companies which works in natural products sectors such as supplements and dietary ingredients.

Key players are operating in the market include



GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Holland & Barrett Retail Limited

Cresent Pharma.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS IRELAND LTD)

Himalaya Wellness (The Himalaya Drug Company)

Nature's Way Products, LLC

zeinpharma

SimplySupplements Lindens Health + Nutrition

More Insights on the Global Europe Diet Pills Sales Outlook

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Europe diet pills demand outlook, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the Europe diet pills market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Drug Class



Lipase Inhibitors

Choline

Glucomannan

Garcinia Cambogia Others

Drug Type



Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs Herbal Supplements

Mechanism



Metabolism Raising Diet Pills

Fat Blocking Diet Pills

Appetite Controlling Diet Pills Others

Distribution Channel



Diet Pills Sold at Hospital Pharmacies

Diet Pills Sold at Retail Pharmacies

Diet Pills Sold at Clinics

Online Sales of Diet Pills (e-Commerce)



Stores



Amazon

Pharmacies Sales of Diet Pills by Drug Stores

