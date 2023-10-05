Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Is Projected To See A CAGR Of 6.8% By 2026 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) From 2022 to 2026, the demand for portable ultrasound equipment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

In contrast to bigger ultrasound machines used in hospitals, portable ultrasound devices make use of ultrasound technology. Many fields, including emergency medicine, critical care medicine, and musculoskeletal health, can benefit from the use of portable ultrasound technology.

The primary drivers driving the global market for portable ultrasound equipment are the rise in the frequency of numerous diseases, an increase in the number of trauma and accident cases, a surge in the desire for less invasive procedures, and an ageing population at high risk of disease. The market is expanding as a result of developments in primary care and emergency medicine technology as well as an increase in the demand for portable ultrasonography.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Additionally, factors including wireless systems, potable, automated, privacy-preserving, high-quality transducers, quicker diagnostic times, and effective point-of-care and remote diagnostics applications are anticipated to have a significant impact on the global market.

The rise in cooperative government initiatives for the prevention and control of maternal and infant mortality, as well as the expansion of awareness campaigns about the benefits of portable ultrasound equipment, are other factors contributing to the market's growth.

How is Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Expansion Being Driven?

“Ever-growing Demand for Effective Medical Equipment & Non-invasive Diagnostic Solutions”

The demand for effective medical equipment is rising as the prevalence of serious illnesses and disorders rises. Portable ultrasound machines are advantageous in this regard for individuals with mobility problems, such as obese or paraplegic patients.

Demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions is also increasing, this is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the anticipated period.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer spending on routine health screenings will support industry expansion. The rising use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) in these imaging systems is one of the most important developments now being seen in the global market.

Additionally, ultrasound-based quantification is being established using these innovative technologies. Deep learning techniques are being utilized to integrate measurements using software for ultrasound-based imaging analysis. Because of the wide range of medical applications linked to the system, more and more medical practitioners are adopting these gadgets.

Key Segments Covered in the Portable Ultrasound Equipment Industry Survey



By Product:



Cart/Trolley-based Ultrasound Devices Handheld Ultrasound Devices



By Application:



Radiology



Gynecology



Musculoskeletal



Cardiovascular



Gastrointestinal Others



By End User:



Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers Others



By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Leading market players engaged in R&D projects to deliver technologically advanced products. To increase their client base and market share, key companies are attempting to upgrade their products, utilizing significant cooperative efforts, exploring acquisitions, and obtaining government permissions.

For instance,

In 2020, Clarius Mobile Health stated that pain management specialists all around the world are increasingly using its Clarius L7 HD handheld ultrasound scanner. For a more dependable and accurate application of painkillers, ultrasound imaging of the anatomy beneath the skin tends to be of higher quality.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Players in the Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market



EchoNous, Inc.

Terason

Verathon, Inc.

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

Mindray Medical International Limited Samsung Healthcare

Key Takeaways from Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Study



The global portable ultrasound equipment market is currently valued at US$ 2 billion.

Market in Japan anticipated to increase at 5.5% CAGR over forecast period.

Demand for handheld portable ultrasound equipment anticipated to rise at 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2026. Market in Canada projected to increase at 5.8% CAGR through 2026.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: