Jordan's Ambassador To South Africa Presents Credentials

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Wasfi Ayyad on Tuesday presented his credentials to President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Kingdom to South Africa, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.