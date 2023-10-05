Rates Spark: Testing Pain Thresholds

(MENAFN- ING) Yields breached key levels

yesterday.

Though it was 30Y USTs that hit 5%, it was enough to trigger a relief rally.

10Y Bunds did briefly top 3% before turning. We do not see the

broader narrative having changed, leaving longer yields still exposed to upside. But as pain tolerances are being tested out, data like tomorrow's US payrolls could be more decisive



Bund yields retreat, the curve turns to bull flattening

30-year US Treasury yields briefly breached 5%, which was enough to trigger a wave of buying across the curve. Later on, this was also supported by a weaker ADP payrolls estimate, which should have little actual bearing on expectations for tomorrow's official jobs numbers. The 30-year eventually rallied by 15bp back to 4.84%. The 10-year, which had come close to 4.88% rallied towards 4.7%. Versus yesterday's levels these moves implied a morphing of the bear steepening into a bull steepening.

In Europe, the 10-year Bund yield briefly topped 3% at the start of yesterday's session but then saw a rally back towards 2.9%. That move largely reflected what was going on in Treasuries.

The broader narrative has so far not changed, though we did also see disappointing retail sales figures for the eurozone yesterday and also oil sliding through the day. The US ISM services and eurozone PMIs were slightly better than anticipated on the other hand. But it appears more that pain tolerances surrounding the prospects of ever higher (real) rates and thus tighter financial conditions were being tested out over the past few sessions. With rates now coming off their highs, riskier assets and - in Europe - sovereign spreads have seen some bounce back.

To that end, remarks from the European Central Bank's Mario Centeno yesterday were interesting as he noted that“real interest rates will continue increasing because inflation is falling” but added also that this means the ECB will have to proceed with some caution going forward. Looking further ahead, that might actually be a contributing factor that allows central banks to eventually ease rates. Currently, markets are fully discounting a first 25bp cut from the ECB by July next year and see a first cut by the Federal Reserve in June. However, more important for now remains how far this easing will take us. And that discounted trough in policy rates has barely slipped below 2.9% if we look down a strip of ESTR OIS forwards, and in the US, the Fed funds rate is still seen bottoming out around 4.1%.

We note that yesterday's retreat saw the Bund curve bull flattening, whereas the Treasury curve turned to a bull steepening. Also looking further into the future, faced with likely stickier inflation and also considering absolute levels, the ECB looks to have less room to cut rates, which should limit the steepening potential relative to the US.

Still steeper curves in the US, while Bunds put in a bull flattening pause



Today's events and market view

Today's main data point in the US will be the initial jobless claims. Recent releases have seen relatively strong market reactions, and as opposed to the JOLTs data earlier this week which had contributed to pushing rates higher, the claims offer a more contemporaneous reading of the job market. Ahead of the claims data, we will also get the Challenger job cuts numbers.

In the UK, the focus is on the Bank of England's Decision Maker Panel survey, which has been pointing to less aggressive price and wage rises among firms over recent months. We won't have much market-relevant data out of the eurozone, but a number of public appearances by ECB officials – including again Philip Lane and Luis de Guindos, as well as the Bundesbank's Joachim Nagel and François Villeroy – might give us some comments on policy.

Government bond primary markets will see heavier supply as France auctions a new 10Y benchmark alongside taps of 20Y and 30Y bonds, in total for up to €10. Spain sells a new 5Y benchmark alongside taps of its 10Y and 20Y green bonds. In Italy, the sale of the BTP Valore retail bond enters its fourth day. Take-up so far of €12 suggests that the final size could top €15bn.