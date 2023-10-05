|
VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Invitation Q3 2023 Trading Update Conference Call
05.10.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
VAT cordially invites you to our Q3 2023 Trading Update Conference Call
Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2023. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time: 10:00am CEST
Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)
Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.
The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK ) for replay purposes approximately one hour after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manage
